Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.38. 81,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 449,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOD. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOD

Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 6.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $488.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.45.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,325,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 186,180 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 205,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 127,748 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.