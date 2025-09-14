SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 69,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 27,753 shares.The stock last traded at $168.71 and had previously closed at $169.40.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average of $159.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,405,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

