Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPO opened at $25.64 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.5197 dividend. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.