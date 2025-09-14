XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 82,200 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 179,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

XBP Global Stock Performance

Shares of XBP opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. XBP Global has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About XBP Global

In other XBP Global news, Director Randal T. Klein bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

