Bango (LON:BGO) Trading 18.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 121.75 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.57). 299,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 111,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 244 price target on shares of Bango in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,431.58 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, insider Paul Larbey purchased 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.98. Also, insider Matt Wilson purchased 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 per share, with a total value of £1,918.66. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

