Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,104,128 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 454,298 shares.The stock last traded at $87.56 and had previously closed at $84.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Camtek from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Camtek from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 28.36%.The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth approximately $52,321,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camtek by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,506,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,529,000 after purchasing an additional 550,072 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,015,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,527,000 after purchasing an additional 532,944 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Camtek by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,622,000 after purchasing an additional 464,671 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Camtek by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 469,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 341,000 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

