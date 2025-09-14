Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,003,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 481,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,032,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $479,673,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,018,000 after buying an additional 385,864 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.9%

MTD stock opened at $1,258.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,258.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,185.32. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,521.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94 shares in the company, valued at $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,875. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

