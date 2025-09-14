Pensionfund Sabic Sells 7,000 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 469,733 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 245,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Several research firms have commented on BNL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

