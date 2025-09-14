Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,000 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,128,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $1,950,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Hershey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.3%

Hershey stock opened at $184.95 on Friday. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.71.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,472,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,852,320. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,420. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,127 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,755. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

