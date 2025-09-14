Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 128,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

BBJP opened at $66.77 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

