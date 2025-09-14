Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in BlackBerry Limited $BB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,955,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of BlackBerry worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,166,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 823,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,182,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 404,823 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in BlackBerry by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,086,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 71,057 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $85,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $301,890.75. This represents a 22.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $116,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 530,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,183.20. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,417 shares of company stock valued at $267,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.49. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.18 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BlackBerry has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.