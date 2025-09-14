Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated $IMKTA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,735 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 85.0% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.77. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $75.63.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

