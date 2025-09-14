Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,509,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,577,266 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,384,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,333,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 918,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.2%

HPP opened at $2.96 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 53.76%.The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.