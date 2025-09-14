Michael Wittmann Sells 20,908 Shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 20,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $82,586.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,319.75. This trade represents a 18.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Michael Wittmann sold 12,020 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $50,724.40.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Michael Wittmann sold 59,375 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $254,718.75.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Michael Wittmann sold 4,532 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $16,496.48.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $51.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.43% and a negative net margin of 71.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,160,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 536,790 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,294,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,397 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,960,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,805,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after buying an additional 220,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after buying an additional 396,433 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

