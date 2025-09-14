Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Larry Weber Sells 2,636 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) Director Larry Weber sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $150,199.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,632 shares in the company, valued at $605,811.36. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PEGA opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $60.96.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.07 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 13.14%.Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pegasystems by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10,362.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

