Insider Selling: Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $135,150.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,845,311 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,177.96. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 9th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $130,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $122,187.50.

On Monday, August 25th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $126,225.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $118,362.50.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $118,362.50.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $118,575.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $116,025.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Arora Ashish sold 53,489 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $317,724.66.

On Monday, July 7th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $394,200.00.

CRCT stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Cricut had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Cricut by 305.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 233,292 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,385,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cricut by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 911,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 157,448 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.52.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

