Randall Miles Sells 10,000 Shares of Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) Director Randall Miles sold 10,000 shares of Exp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 517,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,777.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Exp World Stock Down 1.8%

EXPI stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exp World Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Exp World

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exp World by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exp World by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,154,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 87,966 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Exp World by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exp World by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exp World during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson set a $12.00 price objective on Exp World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

