Bradley Hughes Purchases 6,500 Shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) Director Bradley Hughes purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $663.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 15.45%.The company had revenue of $495.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanex Building Products presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

