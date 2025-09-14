Scott Wylie Sells 5,000 Shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Wylie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 757,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,498.76. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Western Financial stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $228.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.87.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 million. Research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Western Financial by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth about $357,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Western Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

