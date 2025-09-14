Mahkam Zanganeh Buys 5,000 Shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 5,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,093,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,602,136.30. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mahkam Zanganeh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 10th, Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 333,394 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,894,405.92.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of -1.02. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.66). Analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMMT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Summit Redstone set a $21.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Summit Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3,455.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.