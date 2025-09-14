Nova Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,527 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $72.16 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $50.48 and a 52 week high of $72.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.88.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

