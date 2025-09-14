Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Stake Boosted by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $13,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.70.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $130.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

