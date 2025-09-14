Roxbury Financial LLC Sells 466 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Roxbury Financial LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $369.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.