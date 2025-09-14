Roxbury Financial LLC Trims Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Roxbury Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 1.7% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $2,382,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $711.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

