Greenfield Savings Bank Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.5%

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.