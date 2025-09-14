Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New $187,000 Investment in Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited $RGC

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Regencell Bioscience Trading Up 9.3%

Regencell Bioscience stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $83.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04.

Get Regencell Bioscience alerts:

Regencell Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regencell Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regencell Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.