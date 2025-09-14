Roxbury Financial LLC Sells 585 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA

Roxbury Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises about 2.8% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roxbury Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000.

FSTA opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

