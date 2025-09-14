Greenfield Savings Bank Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $114.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,371,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

