Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,038,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 442,684 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 546,242 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,222,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 396,923 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 535.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 419,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 353,276 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,446,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 247,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PDM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PDM opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.