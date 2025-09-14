Safehold Inc. $SAFE Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAFE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $93.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.05 million. Safehold had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

