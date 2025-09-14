Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $8.21 Million in Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A ADR $SNRE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A ADR (NASDAQ:SNRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 169,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,000.
Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A Price Performance
Shares of SNRE opened at $55.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A ADR has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $57.87.
Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A Profile
Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.
