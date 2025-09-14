Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 492,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $48.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.