Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 60,282 Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of ODDITY Tech worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODD. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 239.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 440,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 310,602 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,255,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,605,000 after purchasing an additional 285,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the first quarter worth $4,926,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 110,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 267.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 98,453 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODD stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.25.

ODDITY Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $241.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. ODDITY Tech has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.990-2.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

