Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 23,314 Shares of Innodata Inc. $INOD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Innodata worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INOD opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.The company had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

