Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $32.56 Million Holdings in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of H. B. Fuller worth $32,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in H. B. Fuller by 90.3% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 64,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in H. B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in H. B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in H. B. Fuller by 612.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in H. B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $36,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joao Magalhaes sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $61,884.69. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,285 shares in the company, valued at $184,978.35. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 9,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $613,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $963,214. The trade was a 38.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $734,478. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on H. B. Fuller from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H. B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE:FUL opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. H. B. Fuller Company has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $84.12.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.87 million. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

H. B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

About H. B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

