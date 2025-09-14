AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Down 0.1%

VLTO opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.