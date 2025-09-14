AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys Shares of 19,647 Synchrony Financial $SYF

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $175,294,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,838,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 755.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,217 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 129.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $73,699,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.8%

SYF opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

