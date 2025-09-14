Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 59,257 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,257 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $55,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.34.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.