AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases New Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 209,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after buying an additional 31,428 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $1,360,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $65.68 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.23%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

