Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 15,219 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $47,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $82.29 and a 1-year high of $106.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

