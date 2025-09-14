Financial Comparison: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) and Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Trivago N.V. ADS shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Trivago N.V. ADS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HealthStream and Trivago N.V. ADS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 2 2 1 2.80 Trivago N.V. ADS 0 3 1 0 2.25

Volatility and Risk

HealthStream currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.42%. Trivago N.V. ADS has a consensus target price of $4.35, suggesting a potential upside of 28.70%. Given Trivago N.V. ADS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trivago N.V. ADS is more favorable than HealthStream.

HealthStream has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago N.V. ADS has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HealthStream and Trivago N.V. ADS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $291.65 million 2.93 $20.01 million $0.67 43.07 Trivago N.V. ADS $498.74 million 0.48 -$25.64 million ($0.01) -338.00

HealthStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trivago N.V. ADS. Trivago N.V. ADS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Trivago N.V. ADS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 6.89% 5.70% 3.99% Trivago N.V. ADS -4.93% -0.46% -0.30%

Summary

HealthStream beats Trivago N.V. ADS on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs. It offers hStream, a technology platform that powers a range of healthcare workforce solutions. The company provides its solutions to customers across a range of entities within the healthcare industry, including private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through its direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Trivago N.V. ADS

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through various localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

