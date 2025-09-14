AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 225,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $15,338,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 275.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 138,335 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the sale, the director owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,480 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

