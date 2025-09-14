Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879,152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after acquiring an additional 679,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,465,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,034,000 after acquiring an additional 545,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

