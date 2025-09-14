Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.81 and its 200-day moving average is $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.