Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,300,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Corning by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $877,026.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,520.48. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,449,192 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE GLW opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $77.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.