Bangor Savings Bank Buys 4,545 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $7,837,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $265,500,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $216.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

