Analysts Set Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD) Target Price at $28.44

Shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.4375.
SFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Smithfield Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Smithfield Foods from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised Smithfield Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smithfield Foods from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.
Insider Activity at Smithfield Foods
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smithfield Foods
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.
Smithfield Foods Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ SFD opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. Smithfield Foods has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76.
Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Smithfield Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.
About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.
