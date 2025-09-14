Analysts Set Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD) Target Price at $28.44

Shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.4375.

SFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Smithfield Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Smithfield Foods from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised Smithfield Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smithfield Foods from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Get Smithfield Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SFD

Insider Activity at Smithfield Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smithfield Foods

In related news, insider Doug Sutton bought 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $91,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 68,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,390. This trade represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hank Shenghua He bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,750. The trade was a 12.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,831,753 shares of company stock valued at $42,588,257. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Smithfield Foods Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SFD opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. Smithfield Foods has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Smithfield Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

About Smithfield Foods

(Get Free Report)

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smithfield Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithfield Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.