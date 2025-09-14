Financial Contrast: Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) versus Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) and Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.14 billion 1.38 $73.08 million $0.11 67.36 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) $5.33 billion 2.03 $375.45 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Thumb Industries and Sunny Optical Technology (Group), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 1 1 2 3.25 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 2.51% 1.62% 1.14% Sunny Optical Technology (Group) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Sunny Optical Technology (Group) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets. Its Optoelectronic Products segment comprise handset camera modules, three dimensional optoelectronic products, vehicle modules, and other optoelectronic modules. The company's Optical Instruments segment includes microscopes and intelligent inspection equipment for testing. Its optoelectronic-related products are used in handsets, digital cameras, vehicle imaging and sensing systems, security surveillance systems, virtual reality/augmented reality, and robots, which are combined with optical, electronic, algorithm, and mechanical technologies. In addition, the company engages in the research and development of infrared and semiconductor technologies; trading of optical instruments and optoelectronics products; property leasing activities; and development, service, and consultation of technology; provision of financing services; and import and export agency services. It operates primarily in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Yuyao, China.

