Comparing Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) & BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP) and Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of BP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Tamboran Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BP and Tamboran Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP 1 10 4 3 2.50 Tamboran Resources 0 1 3 1 3.00

Profitability

BP presently has a consensus price target of $41.77, indicating a potential upside of 23.30%. Tamboran Resources has a consensus price target of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.78%. Given Tamboran Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tamboran Resources is more favorable than BP.

This table compares BP and Tamboran Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP 0.29% 9.08% 2.57% Tamboran Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BP has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamboran Resources has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BP and Tamboran Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP $186.54 billion 0.48 $381.00 million $0.21 161.33 Tamboran Resources N/A N/A -$21.92 million N/A N/A

BP has higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources.

Summary

BP beats Tamboran Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tamboran Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

