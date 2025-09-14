Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Bangor Savings Bank cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.20. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

